Steelers vs. Saints, Week 10: 3rd quarter in-game update

After halftime, the Saints looked to pick up right where they left off with a completion from Dalton to Jarvis Landry, but offensive pass interference negated the play and eventually resulted in a 3-and-out.

Pinned deep inside their own end, Kenny Pickett used his legs to get the Steelers near midfield. Following Pickett’s lead was George Pickens on an end around which got the offense into the red-zone. However, when the offense got into a first-and-goal situation, a first down sack pushed the offense outside the 20-yard line. The drive never equated in points when Matthew Wright missed a 39-yard field goal to keep the score tied 10-10 with 8:55 left in the third quarter.

The Saints were unable to take advantage of the Steelers mistake, but the New Orleans special teams did their job by pinning the Steelers at their own 3-yard line to start their next possession.

Pittsburgh’s offense did more than just get out of their own territory, but completions to Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson had them in scoring territory heading into the fourth quarter.