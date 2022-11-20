Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 11: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Steelers started the second quarter with great field position after Steven Sims set them up at the 44-yard line. The Pittsburgh offense did what they’ve done this year, and that is grind out the clock and move methodically down the field. Following a Kenny Pickett run for a first down, a 19-yard second down run by Najee Harris went the distance for the Steelers’ first touchdown of the game.

The Wright extra point was good, making the score 10-10 with 12:58 left in the half.

The tie game didn’t last long as the Bengals moved quickly down the field and capped off their drive the same way they did their previous scoring drive, with a Perine receiving touchdown. McPherson’s extra point was good, giving Cincinnati a 17-10 lead with 6:38 left in the second quarter.

Thanks to two defensive penalties in Cincinnati’s secondary, the Steelers drive moved quickly into Bengals territory. On the cusp of the red-zone, Pickett threw a beautiful pass to George Pickens for the Steelers touchdown.

Matthew Wright’s extra point was good, tying the game 17-17 with 1:48 left in the half.

Trying to add to their point total before halftime, Burrow had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage by Robert Spillane, and was intercepted by Levi Wallace. With 31 seconds left in the half, the Steelers had all three timeouts remaining.

Pickett and company moved the ball quickly down the field, and set up Matthew Wright for a 30-yard field goal. The kick was good, making the score 20-17 heading into halftime.