Steelers vs. Colts, Week 12: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts squared off in what many thought was a less-than-fortunate Monday Night Football matchup between two middle-of-the-road teams. The Steelers entered the game with a 3-7 record, and the Colts with a 4-6-1 record. Less than ideal for the NFL, but if there was any chance of either team resurrecting their season, this was a must-win game.

The Steelers have won seven in a row against the Colts, and it was Kenny Pickett’s turn to try and keep the streak going against Matt Ryan and company in Indianapolis in prime time. After the Colts won the opening coin toss and deferred their possession to the second half, the Steelers’ offense was called to duty first.

Pickett’s first drive of the game had a promising start, where the Steelers didn’t face a third down until they were nearing Matthew Wright’s field goal range. On that 3rd and 2, a pass to Steven Sims fell incomplete, and Wright was called on for a 45-yard field goal. The kick was good, giving the Steelers an early 3-0 lead.

Indianapolis’ first possession was brief, considering the second play, and Matt Ryan’s second pass, was intercepted by James Pierre. This gave the Steelers’ offense the ball at the 38-yard line, but the drive resulted in zero points considering the Steelers moved the wrong way after Pickett was sacked twice, the latter moving them out of field goal range.

After a Pressley Harvin touchback, the Steelers’ defense got a three-and-out thanks to a Terrell Edmunds sack, giving the ball right back to the Colts. Pickett and the Steelers offense took over, and continued to drive down the field at the end of the first quarter.