Steelers vs. Colts, Week 12: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers drive which went into the second quarter ended in another Wright field goal, this from 52-yards, to give the Steelers a 6-0 lead with 14:08 left in the first half.

Another Colts drive ended in a three-and-out, the Steelers’ offense continued to do damage against a very stout Colts defense. The first play from the drive was the team’s first deep shot, and it was completed to George Pickens.

The pass to Pickens set up the offense in Indianapolis territory, and when runs by Pickett, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland moved the ball inside the 10-yard line, it was Najee Harris who plunged into the end-zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Wright’s extra point was good, giving the Steelers a 13-0 lead with 7:46 left in the half.

Desperately needing anything positive, Matt Ryan, and more Jonathan Taylor, were able to move the Colts’ offense into field goal range. The drive stalled, but resulted in a 51-yard field goal to make the score 13-3 with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

The Steelers offense remained hot, and were in Indianapolis territory at the 2-minute warning. The unit moved the ball into a first-and-goal situation, but were unable to punch it into the end-zone, instead settling for another Wright field goal to make the score 16-3 with 56 seconds left in the half.

That score would hold, with the Colts getting the football to start the second half.