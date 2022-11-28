Steelers vs. Colts, Week 12: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

That 16-3 score would hold heading into halftime, and the Colts received the football to start the second half. Luckily for Indianapolis, they started the half with a bang as Dallis Flowers returned the opening kickoff 8-yards deep, and returned it 89-yards. Three plays later it was Jonathan Taylor plunging into the end-zone for the touchdown. After the extra point, the Steelers’ lead was cut to 16-10 with 13:04 remaining in the third quarter.

A Pittsburgh 3-and-out gave the ball right back to Indianapolis’ offense, and the Indianapolis Colts used their hurry up offense to not allow Pittsburgh to substitute, and to tire out the Steelers pass rush. The plan worked as the Colts moved the ball into field goal range. However, every time it looked the Steelers’ defense did the job, a penalty continued the Indianapolis drive.

Cam Sutton was flagged for a false start on a 32-yard field goal attempt, giving the Colts a new set of downs. Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for defensive pass interference, giving the Colts the first down and the ball at the one-yard line. On the next play a botched handoff to Jonathan Taylor was fumbled and recovered by the Steelers.

The Steelers were unable to even get a first down off the fumble recovery before the Colts’ offense was back on the field. It didn’t take long for the Colts to get right back into the red-zone, and this time they finished off the drive with a Ryan pass to Michael Pittman for the touchdown. The extra point was good, giving the Colts their first lead of the night 17-16 with 16 seconds left in the quarter.

The score would hold into the 4th quarter...