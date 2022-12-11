Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 14: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens need no formal introduction. The history which has been set for years with names like Ray Lewis, Hines Ward, Terrell Suggs and Troy Polamalu speaks for itself. However with those players gone and new names and faces in the mix, the rivalry remains as heated as ever with the Ravens invading Acrisure Stadium in Week 14.

With the Steelers winning the coin toss, they elected to defer their possession to the start of the second half. This put backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Ravens’ offense on the field to start the game. The drive lasted just three plays before Baltimore’s punt team was sent on the field for the first time.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense took the field, and while Pittsburgh was able to move the ball via Pickett scrambles, their opening drive stalled and Pressley Harvin III was called on to send the ball back to Baltimore.

Huntley’s next drive was much better than their first, as he used his arm to move the ball quickly into Pittsburgh territory for the first time in the quarter. When they crossed the 40-yard line, the drive stalled and resulted in a Justin Tucker field goal. The 42-yard attempt was good, making the score 3-0 with 4:46 left in the quarter.

After a Steelers three-and-out, and 17-yard Harvin punt, the Ravens started in Pittsburgh territory. The first play on this drive was a 44-yard run by J.K. Dobbins down to the 4-yard line. From there, Dobbins did the rest, plunging into the end-zone for the first touchdown of the game. The extra point was good, making the score 10-0 with 2:31 left in the opening frame.

Needing an answer, the Steelers would have to do it without their starting quarterback. As Pickett headed to the locker room to be evaluated for an unknown injury, Mitch Trubisky came in and moved the ball. Following a Steven Sims return to the 40, Trubisky hit George Pickens on a big gain down the sideline to set up a first and goal situation. From there, a defensive pass interference in the end-zone put the ball at the one-yard line, and Najee Harris did the rest. Chris Boswell was good, making the score 10-7 with 13 seconds left in the opening quarter.