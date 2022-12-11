Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 14: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Ravens were moving the football to start the second quarter, and when they got into Tucker’s field goal range, they faced a critical decision. Put Tucker on for a lengthy field goal try, or go for it on 4th and short. John Harbaugh elected to go for it, and a fumbled snap botched the play and it was a turnover on downs.

A good mix of run and pass on the ensuing drive set up a 3rd and 1 which resulted in a pass to Harris to put the Steelers offense in Baltimore territory. In Boswell’s field goal range, the question was if the Pittsburgh offense would be able to score another touchdown. Instead, Mitch Trubisky’s pass intended for Pat Freiermuth was intercepted by Roquan Smith. It was the first turnover by Pittsburgh since the bye week.

Baltimore’s offense turned the turnover into another great possession. Moving the ball via a 21-yard pass to Desean Jackson on third down, the Ravens were in the red-zone at the two-minute warning. Pittsburgh’s defense did their best bend-don’t-break impression, holding the Ravens to another Tucker field goal to make the score 13-7 with 1:03 left in the half.

With all three timeouts remaining, the Steelers took just two plays, one to Diontae Johnson and the other to George Pickens, to move the ball to the Baltimore 39-yard line. With 26 seconds left, and a timeout remaining, Trubisky was picked off for the second time, ending the half with the 13-7 score.