Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 14: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

After the Steelers were unable to add to their point total to start the third quarter, the Ravens threatened, crossing midfield, before punting the ball back to the Steelers.

Starting deep in their own end, the Steelers were able to move the ball out of their own end with passes to Steven Sims and Diontae Johnson to reach Baltimore territory. With the driving clicking on all cylinders, Trubisky to a deep shot to Johnson, and was intercepted for the third time.

The interception, which happened near the end-zone, which looked to give the Ravens the ball at the 20-yard line, was placed at the one-yard line. But it wasn’t Tyler Huntley at quarterback. Huntley was being evaluated for a concussion, which meant Anthony Brown took over as the Ravens’ quarterback. Brown’s first drive as the Ravens signal caller lasted just one series before they punted the ball to the Steelers.

The quarter would end with a 13-7 score, in favor of the Ravens.