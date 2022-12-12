Would the Steelers be in a different position if Kenny Pickett didn’t get hurt?

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their winning streak stop a two games, and it did so with a screeching halt. You could point at a myriad of reasons as to why the team lost, and those reasons could stretch to all three phases of the game.

Offensively, Mitch Trubisky’s three interceptions took points off the board. Whether it be touchdowns or field goals, when the final score is a 2-point margin those turnovers are back-breakers.

Defensively, the Steelers couldn’t stop the run to save their lives. The Ravens only threw for 94 yards in the game, but tallied well over 200 yards on the ground. Everyone knew they were going to run, and the Steelers couldn’t stop it.

Special Teams chimed in as well, with a 17-yard Pressley Harvin III punt, and a blocked field goal. Again, 2-point margin makes these mistakes glaring. And for the shanked punt, the Ravens’ lone touchdown came right after that play.

There is plenty of blame to go around in this game, but the player who has received the most blame has been Trubisky. Take away even one of those interceptions, and the Steelers’ odds of winning go up tremendously.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but it begs the question on whether the Steelers would have had a better chance with Kenny Pickett, had he not been knocked from the game due to a concussion in the first quarter. Say what you will about the rookie quarterback, but the fact remains he had protected the football since the bye. 129 pass attempts since his last interception.

In a game where points were at a premium, the safe play might have just been the smartest play to make.

