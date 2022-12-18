Steelers vs. Panthers, Week 15: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Panthers were putting together their best drive of the day, thus far, and did so with the arm of Darnold. Darnold converted three 3rd and 10+ on the drive, and were in a first and goal situation to end the first quarter. On 3rd down, Darnold scrambled to his right and hit D.J. Moore for the touchdown pass. The extra point was good, tying the game 7-7 with 14:12 left in the first half.

Needing an answer to the Moore touchdown, the Steelers put together another impressive drive. The biggest play of the drive was a deep shot down the sideline from Trubisky to George Pickens which gave the Steelers a critical 3rd down conversion.

On 2nd and goal, rookie Jaylen Warren completed the drive with his first touchdown run of the season, and his professional career.

Chris Boswell’s extra point was good, making the score 14-7 with 8:20 left in the first half.

The Panthers’ next drive was able to gain just one first down before giving the ball right back to the red-hot Steelers offense. The Steelers’ offense cooled quickly, and their first three-and-out resulted in the first Pressley Harvin punt of the game. However, the Carolina offense continued to stall, and on 3rd and 10 Darnold was sacked for the first time in the game, by T.J. Watt, which ended the drive after just three plays and with 3:26 left in the half.

After both teams had three-and-outs on their next possessions, the Steelers chose to run out the clock and head into halftime with a 14-7 lead.