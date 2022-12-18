Steelers vs. Panthers, Week 15: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

Pittsburgh got the football to start the second half, and Mitch Trubisky orchestrated another balanced drive, but this drive was the time-consuming variety. Taking 11:43 off the clock, the Steelers used 21 plays and mixed the run and pass as they moved the ball into the red-zone. Facing a 1st and goal situation from the one-yard line, the Steelers went with the quarterback sneak twice in a row, the second having Trubisky plunge into the end zone.

Chris Boswell was good, giving the Steelers a 21-7 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter.

It looked as if the Panthers were going to answer the Steelers’ score after Chubba Hubbard caught a Darnold pass and scampered won the field for 40 yards. However, back-to-back sacks by Alex Highsmith and Cam Heyward pushed the Panthers out of field goal range at the end of the third quarter.