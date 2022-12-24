Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 16: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ first drive was only able to flip the field before punting the ball back to Las Vegas. The Raiders only had one first down before punting for the first time in the game. To start the second quarter the Steelers were able to finally move the ball into scoring range. Mixing up Najee Harris runs and Kenny Pickett passes primarily to Diontae Johnson, they settled for a 43-yard Chris Boswell field goal attempt. The kick sailed wide left, keeping the score 7-0.

Carr and the Raiders failed on their next drive, giving Pickett and the Steelers offense the ball at their own 10-yard line for their next drive. Pittsburgh’s ensuing drive was one which took up a massive amount of time as they moved methodically down the field. After completing a 4th and 1 quarterback sneak, the Steelers faced a 3rd and 8 coming out of the two-minute warning. The pass intended for Pat Freiermuth went through his hands, and the Steelers had to settle for a Boswell 44-yard field goal. The kick was good, making the score 7-3 with 1:49 left in the half.

The time remaining was enough time for Carr to move the Raiders down the field. The biggest play was a completion to tight end Darren Waller, in triple coverage, to move the offense in the red-zone with 24 seconds left in the second quarter. The bend, but don’t break, defense held strong in this instance. Daniel Carlson was called on for a 40-yard field goal which gave the Raiders a 10-3 lead heading into halftime.