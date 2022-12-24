Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 16: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

In Week 15, the Steelers had a 3rd quarter to never forget. That drive, against the Carolina Panthers, took up over 11 minutes and had 21 total plays. Getting the ball to start the 3rd quarter vs. Las Vegas, and this drive, although looking promising, ended with a Kenny Pickett interception when he was pressured in Las Vegas territory.

After Pickett’s first interception since the bye week, Derek Carr’s pass intended for his tight end was tipped and intercepted by Arthur Maulet. Just one play, and the Steelers’ offense was right back on the field. After a big 3rd down conversion to Dionate Johnson, the drive stalled and Mike Tomlin elected to try a 52-yard Boswell field goal attempt. That kick was his second miss of the game, keeping the score at 10-3 with 7:17 left in the third quarter.

It looked as if the Raiders were going to add to their point total, but Carr was picked off again, this time by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

For the second time to this point in the game, the Steelers were unable to convert a turnover into points. The following offensive drive lasted just three plays before Pressley Harvin III was called on to punt the ball away.

At the end of the third quarter, an Alex Highsmith sack ended the Raiders’ drive and forced a punt.