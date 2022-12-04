Steelers vs. Falcons, Week 13: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Pittsburgh’s second drive started out very much like their first, and it had the offense in Atlanta territory at the end of the quarter. However, the Steelers second drive was very much like their first with the offense moving into Atlanta territory, and having to settle for a Wright field goal. Again from 46-yards, the kick made the score 6-0 with 13:34 remaining in the opening half.

The Mariota led offense was dynamic in their second possession, pushing the ball down the field and combining those passes with big runs. The Falcons’ offense moved quickly into Pittsburgh territory, but when the field shortened the Steelers’ defense tightened up. A Larry Ogunjobi tackle for loss set up a 3rd and 13, and Cam Heyward got to Mariota to force a 50-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good, making the score 6-3 with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter.

The Steelers’ offense continued to move the ball down the field, and this drive was jump-started by a 3rd down completion to Pat Freiermuth where he turned the ball up field and made defenders miss on his way to a 57 yard gain. Just a few plays later Pickett hit fellow rookie Connor Heyward in the end-zone for the first touchdown of the game.

The Wright extra point was good, making the score 13-3 with 7:06 left in the quarter.

Atlanta’s offense did their best Steelers impression, as it pertains to moving the ball. However, like the Steelers in their first two possessions, the drive resulted in nothing more than a field goal. The Koo 51-yard field goal was good, making the score 13-6.

With 5:05 remaining in the opening half, the Pickett led offense continued to move the ball with ease. A 20-yard completion to Diontae Johnson to star the drive got the ball into Atlanta territory. A run by Pickett and Harris got the offense in field goal range, and that’s all they got with a 46-yard Wright field goal with 1:29 left in the half.

Atlanta’s drive didn’t equate in points, and the 16-6 score would carry into halftime.