Steelers vs. Falcons, Week 13: 3rd quarter in-game update

Starting the second half with the football, the Falcons drive only lasted a handful of plays before punting the ball to the Steelers for their opening possession of the second half.

The Steelers’ haven’t played well offensively in the third quarters in recent weeks, but that fortune changed vs. the Falcons, albeit slightly. An impressive drive which saw the Steelers rush for over 100 yards as a team, ended in a familiar fashion, a Matthew Wright field goal. The kick was good, making the score 19-6 with 4:46 left in the third quarter.

Desperately needing points, the Falcons did it the way they’ve done it the entire season, running the football. Whether it was Marcus Mariota or a slew of running backs, the Falcons ran their way into the red-zone for the first time of the game. It took only two plays once reaching the red-zone for Atlanta to score their first touchdown. The extra point was good, making the score 19-13 with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.