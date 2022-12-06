Are the Steelers really improving, or playing sub-par competition?

Don’t look now, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have turned things around. After being 3-7, the team has been able to rattle off back-to-back wins and inject themselves back into the conversation for a potential wild card spot in the AFC Playoffs.

Talking playoffs might be a long shot, although the Week 14 Baltimore Ravens matchup will tell a lot, but fans are wondering if the team has turned the corner, or if there is something else going on?

What would be this “something else”? It would largely have to do with the team’s opponents.

In the first half of the season the Steelers played a murderer’s row of teams. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins made life difficult for a team transitioning to a rookie quarterback. Since the Week 9 bye, the schedule has softened, playing the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers have gone 3-1 in that four game stretch, and it makes you wonder if the team is really improving, or just playing bad teams?

This is a constant conversation which is necessary to have

The Cutting Room Floor is an analysis podcast with Geoffrey Benedict, which only Benedict himself can pull off. BAD Language is Bryan Davis at his best, this time with a guest who knows all about the Falcons. The Steelers Hangover is a trio of Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White as they talk about the week that was, and how the Steelers look moving forward.

the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens at home in Week 14:

