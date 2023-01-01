Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 17: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 17 not just facing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, but also the fact their playoff hopes hung in the balance. Needing help to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Steelers had good fortune on their side with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets both losing earlier in the day. This mean if the Steelers could beat the Ravens, their playoff hopes would remain alive for another week.

But beating the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium is anything but easy.

After losing the opening coin toss, the Steelers offense was the first on the field, and Kenny Pickett and company did what they have done often throughout the regular season. That being having a time-consuming drive which resulted in points. However, just like has been the case far too often this year, following a Jaylen Warren end around run got the team to the 12-yard line, the Steelers failed to convert the possession into a touchdown.

Once facing a 1st-and-goal situation, Pat Freiermuth was flagged for a false start, and the drive was never able to get back on track. It ended in a 21-yard Chris Boswell chip shot to give the Steelers an early 3-0 lead with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

The Ravens’ offense took over, and they did their best impersonation of the Steelers’ opening drive. At the end of the first quarter, it was a similar time-consuming drive which had the Ravens in the red-zone.