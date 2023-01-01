Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 17: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Facing a 3rd and 5 to start the second quarter, the Ravens pass by Tyler Huntley in the end-zone fell incomplete and brought on Justin Tucker for a 30-yard field goal. The kick was good, making the score 3-3 with 14:09 left in the half.

The Steelers’ second drive wasn’t as successful as their first, and when it looked like Pickett was able to find George Pickens along the sideline for the first down, Pickens was flagged for illegal touching which negated the play. It resulted in Pressley Harvin’s first punt of the game, where he pinned the Ravens’ offense inside their own 10-yard line.

After Baltimore failed to gain a first down, the Steelers moved the ball into field goal range with key third down conversions and solid play on the ground. When a pass intended for Pat Freiermuth fell incomplete, it set up a 48-yard Chris Boswell field goal. The kick hit off the upright and was no good, giving the Ravens good field position with 3:30 left in the second quarter.

Baltimore moved the ball with ease on the ground, mainly on the running of J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins was able to break off several 10+ yard runs on the drive which would last until the end of the half. It looked as if the Steelers had held the Ravens to a field goal opportunity, but a personal foul call on Cam Heyward gave the Ravens new life. The next play was a touchdown pass from Huntley to Isaiah Likely to give the Ravens a 10-3 lead heading into halftime.