Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 17: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Ravens received the football to start the third quarter, and while they weren’t able to score a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, they were able to add to their point total. Doing damage primarily with passes to Mark Andrews, the Ravens got into Justin Tucker’s field goal range and he nailed the 51-yard kick to make the score 13-3 with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

Desperately needing an answer, the Steelers offense took the field in what felt like forever. After a couple conversions, the Steelers faced a 3rd and 17, and it was the Pickett to Pickens connection which moved the chains.

While the conversion moved the ball into field goal range, that’s where the drive ended as Chris Boswell made a 51-yard field goal to make the score 13-6 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

Following a rare Ravens punt, the Steelers were backed up in their own end following a penalty on the punt. The 13-6 score held at the end of the quarter.