Steelers vs. Browns, Week 18: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Browns punted the ball back to the Steelers to start the second quarter, but a three-and-out gave the ball right back to Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland offense.

Watson and the offense finally put together a drive, not just getting a first down for the first time, but getting into Pittsburgh territory for the first time of the game. The drive was capped off by a Watson pass to David Njoku for the first score of the game. After the extra point, the score was 7-0 Browns with 6:27 left in the first half.

Needing an answer, the Steelers put together their best drive since their opening drive of the season. Pickett passes to Zach Gentry and Jaylen Warren moved the ball into Cleveland territory. Coming out of the two-minute warning, facing a 3rd and 15, Pickett hit George Pickens for a beautiful touchdown pass.

The Chris Boswell extra point was good, making the score 7-7 with 1:47 left in the second quarter.

On the Browns second play of the ensuing drive, Watson’s pass was intercepted by Levi Wallace.

The Steelers, with 1:11 left in the half and all three timeouts remaining, started at their own 46-yard line.

Pittsburgh was able to turn the takeaway into points, but it would be a Chris Boswell field goal. After a big pass to George Pickens, the Steelers got into field goal range, and the veteran was good from 49 to make the score 10-7 with 38 seconds left in the half.

The score would hold heading into halftime.