Steelers vs. Browns, Week 18: 3rd quarter in-game update

The Steelers received the football to start the third quarter, and the offense picked up right where they left off. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren spark the offense on the ground, but, as it’s been far too common this season, when the offense reached the red-zone the drive stalled. Chris Boswell was called on again for another field goal, this one from 34 yards, to make the score 13-7 with 9:04 left in the third quarter.

Cleveland, thanks to some nifty scrambling by Watson, looked to be moving the ball until Damontae Kazee stepped in front of a 3rd down pass and intercepted it.

It set up the offense with tremendous field position, and the following drive was all Najee Harris. The second year back put the unit on his back, and moved them into the red-zone where he capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Chris Boswell’s extra point was good, making the score 20-7 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

That score would hold heading into the 4th quarter.