Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth ranks as No. 8 overall tight end in Madden 24

Madden 24 rankings continue to roll out this week, with the game’s tight end rankings released on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce enters the 2023 season as the game’s top-rated tight end overall, with a 99 rating — making him the tight end with the most “#99Club appearances in Madden history,” according to the Madden 24 Twitter account.

Ranking No. 8 overall was Steelers TE Pat Freirmuth, who enters his third year in the league having been a focal point of Pittsburgh’s passing offense in his first two seasons. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Freiermuth has ranked second on the team in targets (177) and receiving yards (1,229) while leading the team with 9 receiving touchdowns in that span.

If he can stay healthy, Freiermuth has a chance to solidify himself as a namesake, not just in Pittsburgh, where fans lovingly shout, “MUUUUUUUTH,” any time he catches a ball as a nod to previous Steelers legend Heath Miller. Freiermuth has generally been healthy since entering the league but has suffered three diagnosed concussions dating back to Week 12 of the 2021 season.

Categories TE Pat Freiermuth scored a 80+ rating in Madden 24

Overall: 85

Jumping: 88

Injury: 91

Stamina: 89

Toughness: 86

Speed: 83

Acceleration: 83

Catching: 95

Catch in traffic: 85

Spectacular Catch: 84

Click here to check out the full list of Freiermuth’s Madden 24 ratings broken down by attribute.