Newly extended LB Alex Highsmith to join Steelers for press conference Monday

Newly extended Steelers LB Alex Highsmith will address the media at a press conference Monday, the team announced. Coming off a 2022 breakout season, Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million dollar extension. Including the final year that was remaining on his rookie deal, he’ll play on a five-year, $70 million contract with $27.7 million in guarantees.

An injury to teammate T.J. Watt paved the way for Highsmith to play a career-high 88% of team snaps on defense, totaling 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in the 2022 season. However, the real magic was accomplished when Watt was on the field with him last year. 11 of his 14.5 sacks were recorded in his 10 games with Watt last year, and in those games, led the NFL with a 17% QB pressure rate according to Next Gen Stats.

Highsmith’s press conference will air live at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch the live with the Steelers media outlets, including Steelers.com, as well as their social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.