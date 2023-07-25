CB Joey Porter Jr. and Steelers agree to 4-year, $9.618 million rookie contract, per report

With NFL training camp just around the corner, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has officially signed his rookie contract, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports — a four-year deal worth $9.618, including a $3.995 million signing bonus and the first three years guaranteed.

The Steelers drafted Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, technically the second pick of the first round thanks to a forfeited pick by the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers acquired the pick last season

Coming out of Penn State, Porter thrived in press coverage, finishing 2022 with a 79.2 PFF grade in man coverage, along with a 40% forced incompletion rate that ranked second among cornerbacks. He allowed 143 total receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 30 targets in coverage last season, though sadly, no interceptions, allowing a 63.6 passer rating.

Porter Jr. was the last Steelers rookie to sign his contract with the team and among the last of all players in the 2023 NFL Draft class to sign, leaving many to hold their breath in hopes they’d strike a deal before the start of training camp.