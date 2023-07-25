Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet to sign with Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a drama-free offseason, with one small exception: Arthur Maulet’s request to be released, well after the start of free agency. Now it looks like Maulet wants to make Pittsburgh pay for his perceived transgressions. Multiple reports say Maulet is staying in the AFC North and signing a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet is nearing an agreement to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per source.



Maulet played a lot of slot CB and special teams snaps for Pittsburgh last 2 years. And now he could play against Steelers twice a year. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 24, 2023

Maulet played 860 defensive snaps and 315 special teams snaps in his two years in Pittsburgh. He appeared in 33 games, starting 8 of them, and compiled 106 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, and a big interception against the Raiders on Christmas Eve last year. His role on the team was nickel corner on running downs, but at times, he was asked to do more in the wake of injuries.

The aspect of Maulet’s game that the Steelers may miss most is what he brought to the locker room. Maulet was a vocal leader who had the ear of his teammates. He was the player who stepped and reminded the team of its priorities, when some were caught laughing and dancing in the wake of Buffalo’s 38-3 blowout in week 5 last season.

Arthur Maulet is all of Steelers Nation right now pic.twitter.com/OnoQrMDcFP — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) October 16, 2022

Pittsburgh released Maulet after this year’s draft, in what is said to be a mutual decision. Reports at the time said there was a difference of opinion regarding Maulet’s contract, with some saying that he expected an extension in the off-season. Instead, Pittsburgh looked elsewhere to improve the cornerbacks room, signing Patrick Peterson & Chandon Sullivan and drafting Joey Porter Jr. & Corey Trice.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jacksonville and Chicago were both interested in Maulet, so Maulet’s decision to sign with Baltimore may have been influenced by the Ravens’ two games against his former team. Maulet certainly had raw feelings towards Pittsburgh after his release, posting on Instagram, “They pay who they wanna pay and slave who they wanna slave.” He’ll most likely have his chance for revenge against the Steelers in week 18, with the playoffs on the line.