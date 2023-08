The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have finally heard their name called with a player on the NFL’s Top 100 list ahead of the 2023 season. DT Cam Heyward was named as the 45th ranked player on the list, dropping three spots from his previous ranking in 2022 heading into his age 34 season.

NFL.com writes:

Heyward continued his late-career surge last year, making his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl after he was shut out through his first six campaigns. He placed second on Pittsburgh’s defense with 10.5 sacks, his second-most ever, bringing his career total to 78.5. PFF also graded him the fifth-best interior defender of the year with a score of 89.8. Not too shabby for someone who turned 34 in May.

The Steelers are the only team in the NFL with three players to have had 20+ sacks since the 2021 season, including Heyward, as well as teammates TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith.