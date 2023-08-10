The Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) are kicking off their preseason this week by traveling down to red-hot Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0).

It’s the first year with Kenny Pickett is the sure-fire starter for the Steelers and the vision is clear.

Pickett is able to tackle this season with a different mindset than last year, and he’s going in with clear goals in mind.

“I’d just say recognition pre-snap, understanding my answers and what I have available to me, being able to signal certain things and change stuff at the line,” Pickett said via Steelers.com. “Doing a lot more than I did last year. I feel comfortable with the system and I’m getting towards that ownership aspect which I’ve been pushing for.”

Pickett is set to play a few series in Friday’s opener before giving the ball off to Mitch Trubisky and the remainder of the quarterback room. His time is limited, so he’s hoping to continue building chemistry with his receivers and other skill players.

“It’s being where I need them to be at the time that I’m ready to be there,” Pickett said. “I think that’s kind of it. When my eyes get to where I want to throw it, as they’re coming out of their breaks and that timing and anticipation is there. I think the chemistry is where we need to be.”

Regardless of how long Pickett plays on Friday, there’s reason to believe he’ll move closer to where he wants to be for the season opener next month.