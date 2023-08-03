Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick top ranked safety on NFL’s Top 100 list

Pittsburgh Steelers starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finally heard his name called on the NFL’s Top 100 list, coming in at No. 18 for the 2023 season. The list is voted on by NFL players and is revealed in reverse order throughout the preseason.

Fitzpatrick was traded to the team from the Miami Dolphins back in 2019, in exchange for a 2020 first round pick. That pick would up as the No. 18 overall selection in the draft, with which the Dolphins selected OT Austin Jackson.

Since being traded to the Steelers, he’s been an absolute ball hawk, totaling 17 interceptions (three pick sixes), in addition to three forced fumbles and four recoveries. Entering his age 26 season, Fitzpatrick is a 3x All Pro and 3x Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.

His ranking at No. 18 leads all NFL safeties, including Derwin James.