Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Steelers in Week 1 preseason game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles has officially confirmed that QB Baker Mayfield will start the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This marks the first time Mayfield will have faced the Steelers since January of 2022, when the Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Mayfield played eight career games against the Steelers, including one playoff game, with an overall record of 3-5.

Since his time with the Browns, Mayfield has been a bit of a journeyman. In 2022, Mayfield notched six starts with the Carolina Panthers before eventually being released and subsequently claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on waivers following an injury to starting QB Matthew Stafford. The team announced the roster move on Tuesday, only to have Mayfield start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 14 Thursday Night Football. Mayfield ended up executing the game-winning drive after just two days with the team for one of the more stunning primetime wins in recent memory.

That’s what Mayfield often does, though — he shines amidst doubt. When the doubt starts to dwindle, that’s when things go south.