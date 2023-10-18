‘No one knows’ if Broderick Jones will start at LT for the Steelers in Week 7 — not even Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their first glimpse at rookie left tackle Broderick Jones in Week 5 following an injury to starter Dan Moore Jr. However, with the bye week in the rear-view mirror, Moore has gotten healthier, leaving many to ask if Jones will be relegated back to the bench.

As Steelers beat reporter Nick Farabaugh shares, “no one knows yet” whether it will be Jones or Moore that gets the start in Week 7, and that is coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

Broderick Jones says no one knows yet who will be the starting LT for the Steelers on Sunday against the Rams.



Still up in the air. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) October 18, 2023

Consulting the data, there is no question as to who should be the one to get the start (hint: it’s Broderick Jones), as Moore has struggled mightily in pass protection this season, graded among the worst offensive linemen in the league this season by PFF.