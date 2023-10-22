 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Tomlin sends Steelers rookie Broderick Jones back to the bench, starts LT Dan Moore in Week 7

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Dan Moore Jr. #65 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the Cleveland Browns on September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers played coy all week long regarding who would make the start in Week 7 up against the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran Dan Moore, having missed Week 5 with a knee injury, got the start at left tackle, now healthy with a full week of practice under his belt. The decision, in turn, sends rookie LT Broderick Jones back to the bench after excelling in his first career start.

Earlier this week, Jones commented that “no one” knew who would be the guy to get the start, but anyone who has watched both play at left tackle would have known what the correct choice would have been. Moore has been among the greatest liabilities in pass protection in the National Football League, having allowed 20 total pressures across four games played this season, including one sack and five QB hits.

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Rams: Tracking news, updates, more ahead of Week 7

View all 26 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...