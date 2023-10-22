Mike Tomlin sends Steelers rookie Broderick Jones back to the bench, starts LT Dan Moore in Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers played coy all week long regarding who would make the start in Week 7 up against the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran Dan Moore, having missed Week 5 with a knee injury, got the start at left tackle, now healthy with a full week of practice under his belt. The decision, in turn, sends rookie LT Broderick Jones back to the bench after excelling in his first career start.

Earlier this week, Jones commented that “no one” knew who would be the guy to get the start, but anyone who has watched both play at left tackle would have known what the correct choice would have been. Moore has been among the greatest liabilities in pass protection in the National Football League, having allowed 20 total pressures across four games played this season, including one sack and five QB hits.