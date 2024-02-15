How Steelers can turn it around on defense in 2024

News came out recently that the Pittsburgh Steelers extended the contract of Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin. While Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is very likely the defensive mind if you will, on gameday with a very high level of influence, it’s still up to Austin to right the ship following a disappointing season.

The Steelers entire defensive staff got more than admirable efforts out of players like Myles Jack, and Eric Rowe, towards the end of the 2023 season. However, don’t forget that there are still some serious questions on that side of the football that need to be addressed heading into 2024.

Let’s take a look at how the Steelers might approach the defense this offseason.

Build around Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback

The team finally found their shut-down Cornerback in Joey Porter Jr. However, it's just two very green guys behind him Corey Trice as well as Darius Rush. Patrick Peterson could be forced to take a salary reduction, as he's probably a better fit in a heavily reduced role. The rest of the room are all unrestricted free agents.

Hopefully, the Steelers try and aim a bit higher talent-wise over the 2023 cornerback depth they had. Even if they add a slightly above-mid-tier veteran and as well as they are expected to address the position in the draft. The secondary has to get faster so that if coverage gets busted or someone gets beat off the line, they have to have enough speed to catch up. Too many Buffalo Bills receivers were running wide-open against the Steelers secondary in the wild card game, and there were plenty of other games during the season with guys just getting run away from. Speed would certainly help.

Depth at inside linebacker

The saga of the inside linebacker position for the Steelers is like an episode of The Twilight Zone. Every single time you think they have made inroads at the position, bam! Bad news.

With the 2023 free agent signing Cole Holcomb, it looked like maybe, finally, the team had an answer. Unfortunately, he suffered a major knee injury that ended his first season of which the details were never actually released. Will he be ready for the off-season program? What about at training camp? Will he have to begin the season on the PUP list? There's no concrete answer, at least publicly, regarding those questions yet. Will he have immediate confidence in that knee? Will he have to play in a limited package for a while?

Also worth noting is Kwon Alexander, who suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture, which wasn't his first. Alexander wasn’t necessarily a long-term option, but he did give them some expanded defensive package capabilities. He's a free agent in 2024, but can they count on an older player with multiple Achilles injuries under his belt? The answer is a very quick “no.”

The team also seems to have next to zero confidence in 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson; it was essentially anyone but him after Holcomb and Alexander went down. The Steelers may lean towards free-agent options, as there are only so many holes you can fill via the draft.

Luckily, Elandon Roberts will be back to play out the final year of his two-year deal with the Steelers, though set to turn 30 before the season begins, but there’s still a solid chance that their opening-day starters at the position may not currently be on their roster.

Find speed at strong safety

Neither of the Steelers' options at strong safety, including Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal, have much foot speed anymore, and both are getting up in age. Both of them are under contract for 2024, but neither should be candidates to start opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Could the team add a safety both in free agency and the draft? That can't be ruled out at this juncture. Eric Rowe did give them some depth in the 2023 season and good snaps, but he's not what they typically have in a strong safety. He's also up there in age and was a free agent for the majority of the 2023 season for a reason.

Defensive line depth

All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward is a man's man out there on the defensive line, but he’s also set to turn 35 years old before the 2024 season.

Larry Ogunjobi? Boy, that three-year, $28.75 million extension is starting to look pretty bad, and he is going to be 30 years old before the start of the season. It’s not out of the question completely the Steelers decide to say, “Thanks, but no thanks,” and release him to save just over $6.2 million in cap space in 2024. Unlikely, maybe, but his presence this season is not 100% certain, either.

Defensive ends DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk haven’t exactly been up to snuff and could very well not even be on the 53-man roster in September.

The Steelers need to invest in their long-term replacements — this year — beyond 2023 rookie Keeanu Benton.

Depth — everywhere

There are depth issues at all of these positions, and not all of them can be addressed via the draft; it's just not very likely the board breaks that way. However, the better the tram can make their defensive depth, the fresher it will keep their starters by rotating in, and the better they'll be insulated against injuries in the long run.

Find a punter.

Yes, technically, a punter is a specialist and not a defensive player. However, it's not a coincidence that the phrase, “A good punter is a defense's best friend,” gets thrown around often.

It's been quite some time since the Steelers have had a good punter, or heck, even a league-average punter. Those struggles can’t continue going forward. Admitting the mistake of Pressley Harvin was a good first step. Now, the Steelers must find an above-average replacement to take pressure off the defense and prevent them from constantly defending short fields, as they have been in recent seasons.

Which of these positions should the Steelers prioritize in the draft versus free agency?