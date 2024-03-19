Pittsburgh Steelers’ projected depth chart after first free agency wave

With the first wave of the 2024 NFL free agency period officially in the rearview mirror, the vision of Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan is becoming clear; this team is fed up with their lack of postseason wins... and they want to make a run at Lombardi No. 7.

The most notable shakeups have, of course, been at the quarterback position, where they turned a depth chart of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph into Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. There’s still plenty of work to be done on this roster approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, but for now, here’s a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers projected depth chart following the first wave of free agency.

Editor’s note: These are my projections for the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart in the 2024 season and mine alone. They do not reflect the opinions of the rest of Behind The Steel Curtain’s writing staff, nor am I claiming any “insider” information regarding the team’s current depth chart projection.

Steelers projected depth chart 2024: Offense Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 QB Russell Wilson Justin Fields RB Najee Harris Jaylen Warren FB Jack Colletto Connor Heyward WR George Pickens Van Jefferson Calvin Austin III Miles Boykin TE Pat Freiermuth Darnell Washington Connor Heyward Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. Broderick Jones Left guard Isaac Seumalo Spencer Anderson Center Nate Herbig Ryan McCollum Spencer Anderson Right guard James Daniels Spencer Anderson Right tackle Broderick Jones Dylan Cook

Biggest takeaways

The Steelers do not currently have a third quarterback on the roster . Given that Pittsburgh has historically kept three quarterbacks rostered, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them add one more body in the room. Now that QB1 and QB2 roles are filled out, this could be a spot to consider veteran Ryan Tannehill, who has plenty of experience with Arthur Smith’s offense and could serve more directly in a mentor role for Fields, should he be willing. Logan Woodside, the Falcons’ QB3 last season and the Titans’ practice squad quarterback during Smith’s tenure, could also be a viable option worth the veteran minimum.

There's still a glaring hole at wide receiver following the trade of Diontae Johnson. Based on the look of the Steelers' depth chart following the trade tells you this was more of a culture/locker room move than anything after it seemed clear that Johnson was looking to move on. That leaves third-year receiver George Pickens atop the depth chart following a successful 2023 campaign posting 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading the league by averaging 18.1 yards per reception. Behind him, however, is... not much else. The team signed veteran wideout and former second-round pick Van Jefferson as a depth option, who spent 12 games with the Falcons last season with limited production on offense and no contributions on special teams. Then, there are receivers Calvin Austin and Miles Boykin, who combined for 197 receiving yards in 2023, and... that's about it.

The Steelers have been tied to veteran Tyler Boyd in free agency, though no deal has come to fruition at this point. Even if they signed Boyd, however, there's still need for an outside wide receiver, as Boyd's primarily played out of the slot for the majority of his career (81.6% of routes run). It seems that the Steelers will most likely either invest a second-round pick at wide receiver, or manage a pre-draft trade to acquire a veteran, given that the remaining depth in free agency won't solve their needs.

There's also still plenty of work to do on the Steelers offensive line. The Steelers don't have a center currently signed to the roster, but their depth of versatile offensive linemen do give them some bodies to play the role... or at least fill the "center" spot on this hypothetical 2024 depth chart. The Steelers have been frequently linked to Oregon prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson, a likely late-first-round pick, with plenty of other options in Days 1 and 2, including Graham Barton (Duke), Zach Frazier (WVU) and Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia). Meanwhile, top veteran free agent center Connor Williams is probably off the table, as his agent Drew Rosenhaus commented the following, shared via Pro Football Talk:

“So Connor had a pretty significant knee injury. Without getting into his private business, it was a significant knee injury,” Rosenhaus said in the TV interview. “So, he’s taking his time with his rehab. I don’t think his immediate plan is to sign with the Dolphins or any team right now. I think he’s focused on his medical situation — getting healthy — and then see where he stands at that point. So, it’s not going to be any time soon that we see Connor Williams signing with an NFL team.”

Dan Moore Jr. is still slated as the left tackle on this initial depth chart projection, though I project him in a backup role once the draft has come and gone. The end goal seems to be for the team to move offensive tackle Broderick Jones back to his natural position on the left side of the line to replace Moore, which would be a win for everyone after Moore's disastrous 2023 campaign. On several fronts, we can expect this OL projection to look a bit different come May.

2023 UDFA fullback Jack Colletto could see a significant role in 2024. The Steelers signed Colletto to a reserve/future contract following his tenure on the practice squad beginning in October of last season. The Steelers didn't utilize a true fullback at all last season, with TE/FB hybrid Connor Heyward filling the role as needed, but with Arthur Smith in the mix, it wouldn't be overly surprising to see them utilize a roster spot for a true fullback given the frequency of usage. Over the past three seasons, the Falcons have run the fifth-most offensive plays in the league using a fullback (699) in the regular season.

Steelers projected depth chart 2024: Defense Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 DT Cam Heyward DeMarvin Leal Isiahh Loudermilk NT Keeanu Benton Montravius Adams DE Larry Ogunjobi Isiahh Loudermilk DeMarvin Leal LOLB T.J. Watt ROLB Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig ILB Patrick Queen Elandon Roberts Cole Holcomb SS DeShon Elliott Miles Killebrew Trenton Thompson FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Damontae Kazee Trenton Thompson CB Joey Porter Jr. Donte Jackson Cory Trice Jr. NCB Darius Rush

Biggest takeaways

Cole Holcomb's availability after a season-ending knee injury remains up in the air. Cole Holcomb was one of Omar Khan's most underrated signings in the 2023 free agency period, though it may not have been clear just how underrated he was until he wasn't there anymore. After a season-ending knee injury in Week 9, there was a revolving door at the position alongside Elandon Roberts, another clutch signing. If Holcomb is available at any point in 2024, a room of new free agent signing Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb will be a high-floor, high-upside unit.

Depth at cornerback remains incredibly thin. The Steelers have 2023 No. 32 pick Joey Porter Jr. leading the charge at cornerback, but behind him, there's not much else after several of the Steelers' depth pieces hit free agency in 2024, including Patrick Peterson (released), Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan and CB/ST contributor James Pierre (though none of them have inked FA deals, so they could theoretically return).

Pittsburgh did acquire Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade, though he's had ups and downs with his own health that could be concerning given the Steelers' lack of health behind him. Behind him, there's 2023 seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr., who suffered a torn ACL amidst a promising training camp as a rookie, with his own health and capacity for consistent contributions still in question. That's especially the case, considering that torn ACL was the second one he'd suffered in his career, having already fallen in the draft due to injury concerns.

Outside corner isn't the only problem; the Steelers need a solve at the nickel, too. 2024 free agent Chandon Sullivan worked as the Steelers' primary slot corner last season, and he has yet to sign with a team so far, which could put a reunion in store. If they don't make any moves, cornerback Darius Rush would be the most likely fit for the full-time role (based on his warm body and ticking heart, at least).

Steelers projected depth chart 2024: Special teams Position Starter Position Starter LS Christian Kuntz Kicker Chris Boswell Punter/holter Cameron Johnston Punt returner Calvin Austin III Kick returner ?

Biggest takeaways

There are no obvious candidates for a kick returner on the Steelers' current roster. Four players returned two or more kicks for the team over the course of 2023, including running backs Godwin Igwebuike and Anthony McFarland Jr., cornerback Desmond King and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. None of them are on the roster heading into 2024.

Luckily, there is a viable (and very experienced) kick return specialist available on the market right now in former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew. Agnew ranks fourth among active players in the league with 122 career kick returns and fourth in kick return yards (3,112). His career-long came back in 2021, where he had a 102-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. There's also Agnew's ability as a punt returner to consider, which earned him All-Pro honors as a rookie. His versatility would be a much-underrated signing for Omar Khan & Co.

Jamal Agnew goes over 100 YARDS for the kickoff return TD! #DUUUVAL



What do you think about this iteration of the Steelers depth chart? Is there anything you’d change?