Steelers bring back a familiar face at kicker in veteran Matthew Wright

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran kicker and NFL journeyman Matthew Wright, the team announced Wednesday. Wright has been with the Steelers on a rotating basis over the past couple of seasons, having first signed a contract with the black and gold as an UDFA in the 2019 NFL Draft. The terms of the deal have not yet been announced, though one can assume it’s a minimum deal.

Wright has occasionally filled the void at kicker amidst occasional absences for starter Chris Boswell, having played seven career games for the Steelers. He went 16-of-18 on field goal attempts over those seven games, good for an 88.9% field goal percentage, as well as making all 14 of his extra-point attempts. His most recent stint with the team came back in the 2022 season when Boswell missed five games with a groin injury.

After rotating on and off the practice squad for the Steelers in the 2020 NFL season, Wright has been the definition of a journeyman, having spent time either on the practice squad or active roster with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Most recently, he was with the Panthers practice squad, serving as a potential option for Carolina to close out the year amidst an injury to starting kicker Eddy Pineiero.

Currently, clutch veteran Chris Boswell remains the Steelers’ starting kicker, signed up through the 2027 season.