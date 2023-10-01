Steelers, Texans announce Week 4 inactives

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans have both announced their Week 4 inactives ahead of 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
There weren’t many surprises for the Steelers, with the most notable names in OG James Daniels and P Pressley Harvin having both been ruled out due to injury on Friday. WR Gunner Olszewski might be the most interesting inactive, having missed Week 3 due to a concussion. He cleared the concussion protocol this week, but was a healthy scratch for Week 4 after some costly plays put him out of favor.
The Texans are missing a number of offensive linemen due to injury this week, a concern as rookie QB C.J. Stroud faces the Steelers pass rush.
Steelers inactives Week 4
- QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- P Pressley Harvin
- OL James Daniels
- WR Gunner Olszewski
- NT Breiden Fehoko
Texans inactives Week 4
- QB Case Keenum
- RB Dare Ogunbowale
- OL Michael Deiter
- LT Josh Jones
- LT Laremy Tunsil
- CB Tavierre Thomas
- LB Denzel Perryman
