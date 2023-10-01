 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers, Texans announce Week 4 inactives

By Kate Magdziuk
A Pittsburgh Steelers football helmet prior to the start of the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on August 24th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans have both announced their Week 4 inactives ahead of 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

There weren’t many surprises for the Steelers, with the most notable names in OG James Daniels and P Pressley Harvin having both been ruled out due to injury on Friday. WR Gunner Olszewski might be the most interesting inactive, having missed Week 3 due to a concussion. He cleared the concussion protocol this week, but was a healthy scratch for Week 4 after some costly plays put him out of favor.

The Texans are missing a number of offensive linemen due to injury this week, a concern as rookie QB C.J. Stroud faces the Steelers pass rush.

Steelers inactives Week 4

  • QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
  • RB Godwin Igwebuike
  • P Pressley Harvin
  • OL James Daniels
  • WR Gunner Olszewski
  • NT Breiden Fehoko

Texans inactives Week 4

  • QB Case Keenum
  • RB Dare Ogunbowale
  • OL Michael Deiter
  • LT Josh Jones
  • LT Laremy Tunsil
  • CB Tavierre Thomas
  • LB Denzel Perryman

