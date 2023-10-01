Steelers, Texans announce Week 4 inactives

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans have both announced their Week 4 inactives ahead of 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

There weren’t many surprises for the Steelers, with the most notable names in OG James Daniels and P Pressley Harvin having both been ruled out due to injury on Friday. WR Gunner Olszewski might be the most interesting inactive, having missed Week 3 due to a concussion. He cleared the concussion protocol this week, but was a healthy scratch for Week 4 after some costly plays put him out of favor.

The Texans are missing a number of offensive linemen due to injury this week, a concern as rookie QB C.J. Stroud faces the Steelers pass rush.

Steelers inactives Week 4

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

RB Godwin Igwebuike

P Pressley Harvin

OL James Daniels

WR Gunner Olszewski

NT Breiden Fehoko

Texans inactives Week 4