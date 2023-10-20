The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change to their roster, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers are releasing WR Gunner Olszewski, per source. A productive veteran special teamer and receiver available.

Olszewski, 26, has played in just two of the five games the Steelers have played this year due to injuries. And when he’s been on the field, he’s dealt with fumbling issues.

He lost a fumble in both Weeks 2 and 5 while returning punts and the Steelers are looking to make a change. With Olszewski off the roster, it’s expected that Calvin Austin III could retake that job. He’s returned a punt in all but one game this season and even scored a touchdown off of one in the team’s Week 3 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers are back in action Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.