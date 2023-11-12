Steelers catch a break with 2 key starters on defense out for the Packers in Week 10

Just under 90 minutes out from Week 10 kickoff, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers have officially announced their gameday inactives.

Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for Sunday’s showdown.

Steelers Week 10 inactives

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

CB Darius Rush

RB Godwin Igwebuike

OT Dylan Cook

NT Breiden Fehoko

There weren’t many surprises on the Steelers’ Week 10 inactives list, as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) had been ruled out Friday afternoon. The most surprising inactive may be that of CB Darius Rush, who made his debut with the team in Week 9 after being signed from the Chiefs practice squad in mid-October. The fifth-round rookie was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, only to be a surprise cut at the roster cut deadline. He played 41% of defensive snaps, tallying three tackles on the day.

The Steelers are also notably without linebacker Cole Holcomb, who was placed on injured reserve this week following a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 9. The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, on Saturday, as well as safety Trenton Thompson, from the practice squad on Saturday.

Packers Week 10 inactives

CB Jaire Alexander

LB Quay Walker

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

OT Caleb Jones

WR Samori Toure

The Packers will be without two of their top defenders in Week 10, including second-year linebacker Quay Walker and 2x Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. It’s tough sledding for this defense that also recently traded starting cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Bills, putting them down a number of key weapons in this week’s game. Expect backup LB Isaiah McDuffie to get reps in place of Walker, meanwhile Corey Ballentine should get the start opposite Carrington Valentine at cornerback.