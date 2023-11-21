Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says Kenny Pickett is still the starter

A bombshell dropped this morning when we learned that the Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, making him the first in-season coaching change for the organization since 1941.

His historically bad offense certainly warranted the move. However, his former starting quarterback Kenny Pickett should not be absolved.

During his press conference with the media Head Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Pickett would remain the starter.

Confidence is waning on Pickett around the league, and in Pittsburgh, after some frightening stats were displayed by CBS Sports. Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, 315 quarterbacks have 500 pass attempts. Only the current signal-caller in Pittsburgh has thrown a touchdown on fewer than 2% of his attempts in that span.

Assuming the depth chart remains the same, quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will remain second and third in the pecking order, respectively, should Pickett find himself injured or benched.