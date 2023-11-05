Steelers WR Diontae Johnson receives huge fine for criticizing refs in Week 8’s loss to Jags

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson had a lot to say about the NFL’s officiating following their Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just as expected, he has officially received a fine from the league office on those comments — and a big one at that. Johnson was fined $25,000 for his criticism of the officiating crew, it was announced Sunday.

It’s not the first time an NFL player has been fined by the league office for criticism of game officials, as Chargers DE Joey Bosa was also fined to the tune of $12,500 just last postseason for comments on the officiating crew following their exit in the Wild Card round — incidentally, also a loss incurred against the Jaguars.

One of his most scathing comments, and probably the one accounting for the significant fine noted, “They must have got paid good today or something.” While Bosa’s comments were encouraging league officials to be held accountable in some way for incorrect or missed calls, Johnson’s comments questioned the integrity of game officiating in its entirety.