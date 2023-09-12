Steelers work out 3 WRs, 6 defenders following Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward injuries

Steelers’ general manager Omar Khan certainly had a busy day on Tuesday, with Pittsburgh working out nine players per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

The names were as follows: WR Jacob Copeland, WR Isaiah Coulter, WR Duece Watts, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Terrance Lang, DT Jacob Slade, DE Taylor Stallworth, DE Spencer Waege, and LB Kyron Johnson.

#Steelers worked out Jacob Copeland (signed), Isaiah Coulter, Phil Hoskins, Terrnace Lang, Jacob Slade, Taylor Stallworth, Spencer Waege, Deuce Watts — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2023

#Steelers hosted Kyron Johnson for a visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2023

Copeland ended up signing to the Steelers’ practice squad. You can read more about that addition below.

Coulter was a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6’2, 198-pound receiver ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Besides the Texans, Coulter has spent time with the Bears, Bills, and Cardinals. The Rhode Island product recorded 1,039 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns off of 72 catches in his final collegiate season. He has yet to record an NFL reception.

Watts was an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6’2, 200-pound wideout spent the preseason with the Green Bay Packers. In his final collegiate season at Tulane, Watts recorded 33 catches for 657 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Hoskins was drafted in the seventh round out of Kentucky by the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The 6’5, 280-pound lineman has recorded 6 total tackles and 1 sack over his NFL career. He was most recently a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Lang was signed by the Chargers as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft. The defensive end played college football at Colorado, where he had 31 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, and 1 sack in his senior season. Lang was listed at 6’7, 265 pounds on Colorado’s website, although other sites have him listed closer to 6’4. Bolts From The Blue wrote a great breakdown on Lang following his signing with the Chargers. He was waived during roster cutdowns this year.

Slade went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2023 before signing with the Arizona Cardinals. The 6’3, 293-pound defensive tackle recorded 20 total tackles and 0.5 sacks during his final season as a Spartan. He was released when the Cardinals reduced their roster to 53 players this year.

Stallworth signed with the Saints as a UDFA in 2018. The South Carolina product has spent time in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Houston, and Carolina over his NFL career. In 2022 as a Chief, the 6’2, 300-pound defensive tackle played in six games, recording 4 total tackles. Over his career, Stallworth has amassed 51 total tackles and 4.5 sacks. Stallworth was released from the Panthers’ practice squad on September 11.

Waege signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a UDFA out of North Dakota State in 2023. The 6’5, 282-pound defensive end recorded 47 total tackles, 11 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in a breakout year during his final collegiate season. Niners Nation wrote a great breakdown on the athletic defensive lineman following his signing with San Francisco. Waege was released from the team during roster cuts this year.

Kyron Johnson, the lone linebacker on this list, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2022. The 6’0, 235-pound Kansas product saw action in 16 games for Philadelphia last year, recording 8 total tackles. As a draft prospect, Johnson was lauded for his ability to play both inside linebacker and pass-rusher. He recorded 6.5 sacks in his final collegiate season.

The Jacob Copeland signing left the Steelers with one open spot remaining on their practice squad. There’s a chance one of the names listed above, likely on the defensive side of the ball, could be filling that opening sometime soon. The Steelers will face the Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.