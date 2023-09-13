Steelers add familiar face at OL to the practice squad ahead of Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back a familiar face on the offensiev line ahead of Week 2, officially signing center Ryan McCollum to the practice squad, the team announced. McCollum had spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and played through training camp and the preseason on the 90-man roster before eventually being released at the NFL’s roster cut deadline.

Throughout the preseason, McCollum was another offensive lineman that the team moved around the formation quite a bit. He took the bulk of his snaps at center (43), but also played quite a bit at left and right guard, with 33 and 30 snaps, respectively, allowing just a single pressure throughout the preseason, per PFF.

The theme of versatility on the offensive line has remained strong here in 2023, and thank goodness for that considering the injuries the team is managing ahead of Week 2. RT Chuks Okorafor is in the concussion protocol, which forced starting LT Dan Moore Jr. to slide down the line, providing first-round rookie Broderick Jones an opportunity at left tackle. RG James Daniels was also spotted in a walking boot after Week 1’s loss to the 49ers, though HC Mike Tomlin listed him among players he was feeling more “optimistic” about ahead of Week 2’s showdown against the Browns on Monday Night Football.