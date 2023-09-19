Mike Tomlin wants the Steelers offense to ‘get its mojo back’

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday in a press conference following

“Obviously in reviewing the game this morning, we fall short in a lot of ways. We have things to work on in all three phases,” Tomlin stated. “Offensively, starting there, we have to get our mojo back, we have to get that mojo we had in the preseason, playing fast and fluid with confidence. Individually and collectively, we’ve lost that, to be blunt.”

When asked how exactly the offense does that, Tomlin said, “It’s planning from a coaching perspective. It’s teaching and learning from a player and coach perspective in a classroom setting and a walk-through setting. There’s the execution component of it that’s played out in reps in practice. You have a limited number of those, so you better be thoughtful and intentional about how you utilize them.”

For those wondering if there are big changes coming in the offense, either by way of a new offensive coordinator or a change at quarterback, it’s probably going to happen any time soon.

“We’re not going to have knee-jerk reactions in terms of trying to make wholesale changes in an effort to change that outcome, but we do acknowledge that two [games] is a pattern. We’ve had two outings that are not up to snuff in that regard, and so it has our attention as we are preparing for this next one.”

That won’t be welcome news to the many, many fans chanting, “Fire [Matt] Canada,” throughout Acrisure Stadium, but the complacency isn’t exactly a surprise. Sorry, folks.