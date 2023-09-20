Steelers’ Alex Highsmith wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is coming off arguably the bets game of his career in Week 2’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Now, he’s been officially recognized by the league for it, being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the team announced.

He started off the game with a pick six on the fist offensive play of the game, taking advantage of a tipped-up pass from Deshaun Watson and taking it 30 yards to the house for one of two defensive touchdowns for the Steelers in Week 2.

Also on the stat sheet for Highsmith was a single sack, two QB hits, five tackles, and a forced fumble on a sack of Deshaun Watson that went on to be recovered by teammate T.J. Watt for the defense’s second touchdown of the game.

As noted by Steelers reporter Missi Matthews, these Week 2 efforts made Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt “became the first pair of teammates to each post a sack and touchdown in the same game since 1982.”