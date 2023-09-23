Jaylen Warren fined entire game check for illegal use of helmet in Week 2

Steelers fan favorite RB Jaylen Warren received an unfortunate notice on Saturday, as the league announced he’d received a hefty fine for illegal use of helmet in Week 2’s win on Monday Night Football — a $48,333 fine, to be exact.

Here’s the play … which didn’t draw a flag. pic.twitter.com/DA2f35G9tx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot points out that Warren’s game check is worth just that — $48,333 — meaning he’s effectively lost his pay for the entire week with this one hit. The play didn’t draw a flag during the actual game, nor did it force any player out due to injury, which makes it seem the fine all the more egregious. His agent replied to Pelissero’s tweet with the video, stating that they intend to appeal the fine.