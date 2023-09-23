 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaylen Warren fined entire game check for illegal use of helmet in Week 2

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Steelers fan favorite RB Jaylen Warren received an unfortunate notice on Saturday, as the league announced he’d received a hefty fine for illegal use of helmet in Week 2’s win on Monday Night Football — a $48,333 fine, to be exact.

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot points out that Warren’s game check is worth just that — $48,333 — meaning he’s effectively lost his pay for the entire week with this one hit. The play didn’t draw a flag during the actual game, nor did it force any player out due to injury, which makes it seem the fine all the more egregious. His agent replied to Pelissero’s tweet with the video, stating that they intend to appeal the fine.

In This Stream

Steelers vs. Raiders: Your hub for all news, updates & more for Week 3 of the 2023 season

View all 19 stories

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...