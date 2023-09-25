Steelers’ Kenny Pickett: ‘When we’re balanced, we’re dangerous’

As the Pittsburgh Steelers have patiently worked to find their offensive identity in the 2023 season, they finally seemed to find their groove in Week 3. Part of that, second-year QB Kenny Pickett says, was thanks to achieving balance.

“When we’re balanced, we’re dangerous,” Pickett said in his sideline interview post-game. And balanced they were — almost perfectly — with 31 rush attempts to their 29 pass attempts on the day.

It didn’t mark an efficient showing on the ground for the Steelers, without a single player averaging over 3.7 yards per attempt on the day. But still, one can argue that the sheer threat of the run does wonders to open up the pass attack. That threat of the run hadn’t been significant prior to this outing, having totaled 31 rushing attempts in their first two games, the same number of attempts they’d had in Week 3 alone.

Pickett’s appreciation of the balance on offense is easy to understand, too, having thrown a two-touchdown game for the first time in a regular season start in his young career.

