Steelers plane makes emergency stop en route back to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a slight detour following their 23-18 win Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Instead of flying directly back to Pittsburgh like originally planned, the plane took an emergency landing in Kansas City.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas,” Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten tweeted. “Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.”

According to KDKA, the plane stopped in Kansas City around 4 a.m. due to an oil pressure issue in one of the engines. No injuries have been reported for the 182 passengers on board.

The team is set to travel back to Pittsburgh and arrive by Monday afternoon.

The Steelers will then get some rest before beginning preparations to face the Houston Texans on the road Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET.