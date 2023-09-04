Steelers name team captains for 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have voted and officially named their team captains for the 2023 NFL season, the team announced Monday. Among the four captains named, unsurprisingly, was QB Kenny Pickett representing the offense.

On the defense, teammates voted to select 2021 Defensive Player of the Year LB TJ Watt, as well as veteran DT Cam Heyward. Heyward has remained a fixture among the team captains historically, having been voted as a captain each season dating back to 2015.

This year marks Watt’s third season as a captain having first been selected in 2020, though, ironically, he was not a team captain during his 2021 campaign, where he tied the NFL’s single-season sack record.

Representing special teams is safety Miles Killebrew, serving as a special teams captain for his second consecutive season.