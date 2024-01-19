‘It Sucks!’ Mike Tomlin reacts to Steelers elimination, eyes Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the couch this weekend for the Divisional Round, and that’s become an all-too-familiar feeling for coach Mike Tomlin.

“It all sucks. It does. There’s not degrees of suck. It all sucks. I’d rather be working. The thought of going to Mobile (Alabama) turns my stomach. Not that I dislike Mobile, but I know what it’s like when you’re working and you’re not in Mobile. It’s a really good feeling to be in that tournament as the road gets narrow. And to be living out the things that you aspired to live out over the last 12-months. And so, it’s not us and it sucks.”

It’s been six years since the Steelers made it to the Divisional Round, and their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday sealed their ticket home rather than Baltimore.

Now, the preparation begins for the Steelers as they look to ensure that they won’t be in the same position they’re in now this time come next January. In order to do that, it starts with scouting in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, and continues with adding some strong players during free agency and the draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET.