Steelers request to interview Rams’ QB coach Zac Robinson for OC position

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Steelers have submitted a request to interview Zac Robinson, the pass-game coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson is also scheduled to have an interview with the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. He had an interview with the Chicago Bears, but they have since hired Shane Waldron for their vacant OC position.

Source: The Steelers and Raiders have put in slips to interview Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robinson for their OC jobs. Robinson interviews with the Patriots tomorrow, previously interviewed with the Bears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2024

This would be a terrific hire for the Steelers. A large chunk of fans have wanted a progressive style of offense to make its way to Pittsburgh. Hiring from the tree of Sean McVay is a great way of getting that.

As noted by Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Robinson would be the youngest coordinator Mike Tomlin has ever hired at 37 years of age.

Robinson was a quarterback at Oklahoma State from 2005-09. His playing career in the NFL spanned from 2010-13, spending time with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals. He has been a part of the Rams coaching staff since 2019, where he began as the assistant quarterbacks coach before working his way up to the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.