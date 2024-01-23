Kliff Kingsbury reportedly set to meet with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly kicking things into high gear when it comes to their search for an offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh is set to interview Los Angeles Rams’ pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Zac Robinson, and a new potential candidate has emerged.

Speaking on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, NBC’s Peter King says the Steelers are set to meet with former Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

“Right now, [Kingsbury] has talked to the Bears and he’s gonna talk to the Steelers.”

Kingsbury is currently the senior offensive analyst at USC. He met with the Chicago Bears, which made people connect the dots that the Bears may draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams and bring Kingsbury in to give Williams a familiar face to work with.

Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona from 2019-22, leading the Cardinals to one playoff appearance in 2021 where they lost in the wild card round to the Los Angeles Rams. Kingsbury notably coached Patrick Mahomes while the head coach at Texas Tech, and was Johnny Manziel’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M.

Kingsbury’s offense could work for the Steelers. It’s a spread-style offense, but the Steelers could still utilize Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren effectively (see James Conner’s 2021 season). Kingsbury’s modified air-raid system also incorporates a lot of shallow crossers to give the quarterback options and checkdowns, but checkdowns that can still net a healthy chunk of yardage. That said, the Steelers would need to get deeper at receiver to consistently run a spread-style offense.